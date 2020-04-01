Federal Prisons Keeping Inmates In Cells For Two Weeks

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement it will be heightening restrictions for 14 days after a prisoner died from COVID-19.

Federal prisoners will now be isolated for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While not labeling the move a lockdown, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement Tuesday it will be heightening restrictions for 14 days after a prisoner died from COVID-19 last weekend.

Inmates will only be allowed out in small groups for activities like taking showers and making phone calls. The prison system will also limit transferring prisoners to other facilities.

The move comes after inmates and officials expressed concern that the prison system wasn't doing enough to combat the virus, according to The Wall Street Journal. The bureau said at least 28 prisoners and 24 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

This new policy, which goes into effect Wednesday, is rare. The last time restrictions were tightened like this was in 1995.

