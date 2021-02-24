WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Federal Judge Blocks Pres. Biden's 100-Day Deportation Freeze

By Newsy Staff
February 24, 2021
The judge argued the pause on deportations violates federal law and imposes additional costs on Texas.
A federal judge indefinitely banned the president from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on most deportations. 

Judge Drew Tipton issued a ruling sought by Texas.

He argued the pause violates federal law and imposes additional costs on the state.

The Biden administration proposed the 100-day pause as part of a larger commitment to immigration reform.

The president has proposed legislation that would give 11 million undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship and roll back Trump-era policies on who immigration agents can target for enforcement.

