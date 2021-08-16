Federal Court To Rule On Eviction Moratorium In Days

The U.S. Court of Appeals is set to make a decision this week

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. Court of Appeals is set to make a decision this week on whether the latest Biden administration eviction moratorium will stay in place for its entire 60-day period.

The Justice Department has until tomorrow to respond to an emergency request by landlords and real estate agents in Alabama and Georgia to overturn the protections for renters.

And lawyers for the groups will have until Wednesday to reply.

Both sides asked the appeals court to make a final decision by Thursday.