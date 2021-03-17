Fed Expected To Upgrade Economic Forecasts

The federal open market committee will wrap up a two-day meeting determining forecasts of economic growth and inflation.

The U.S. economy is nearing a turning point after a year of instability.

The federal open market committee, which determines monetary policy, will wrap up a two-day meeting determining forecasts of economic growth and inflation.

Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announce no change in interest rates and the Fed will have to convince investors that's the right move despite the progress in unemployment rates and as we move toward overcoming the pandemic.