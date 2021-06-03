FDA Says Don't Eat Cicadas If You're Allergic to Seafood

The Brood X cicadas are out in full force across the country. You shouldn't eat them if you're allergic to seafood.

A new warning from the FDA, and I don't know why we need this, don't eat cicadas!

If you're allergic to seafood that is.

The insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.

The Brood X cicadas are out in full force across the country.

Even though some find them loud and annoying they aren't harmful to humans, pets or gardens and hey, they have some protein so that's a plus, right?