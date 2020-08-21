FDA Official Says He'll Resign If Pressured To Approve Unsafe Vaccine

FDA official Peter Marks told Reuters that being pressured to approve a vaccine that isn't ready would cross a "red line" for him.

A top FDA official says he'll resign if the Trump administration pushes a coronavirus vaccine through before its ready.

For many, a vaccine is the benchmark for when life can go back to normal. The administration is hoping to push one out before the end of this year.

But — for context — the fastest vaccine ever created was the mumps vaccine, and that took four years.

There's concern the president will pressure the FDA to authorize a vaccine before the election. FDA official Peter Marks told Reuters that approving anything unsafe crosses a line for him and he'd have to step down.