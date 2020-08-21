WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

FDA Official Says He'll Resign If Pressured To Approve Unsafe Vaccine

FDA Official Says He'll Resign If Pressured To Approve Unsafe Vaccine
By LeeAnne Lowry
August 21, 2020
FDA official Peter Marks told Reuters that being pressured to approve a vaccine that isn't ready would cross a "red line" for him.
A top FDA official says he'll resign if the Trump administration pushes a coronavirus vaccine through before its ready.

For many, a vaccine is the benchmark for when life can go back to normal. The administration is hoping to push one out before the end of this year.

But — for context — the fastest vaccine ever created was the mumps vaccine, and that took four years.

There's concern the president will pressure the FDA to authorize a vaccine before the election. FDA official Peter Marks told Reuters that approving anything unsafe crosses a line for him and he'd have to step down.

