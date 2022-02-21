FDA Official: Recommendation For 4th Dose Of COVID Vaccine Is Possible

Leading U.S. public health officials say they are "very carefully" monitoring if or when fourth doses might be needed.

A recommendation for a possible fourth dose of the COVID vaccine for everyone could come as soon as fall.

An FDA official suggests it's possible, saying the agency continues to monitor pandemic data and track emerging variants.

Since fall is usually the time when people get flu shots, adding a COVID booster at that time would make sense. Before a fourth dose is added, the FDA and the CDC would have to agree.

Currently, immunocompromised people are the only ones they recommend having one. According to the CDC, half of all Americans eligible to get the vaccine booster have gotten one.