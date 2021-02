The agency says the J&J COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective at preventing moderate to sever cases of the disease.

The FDA says Johnson & Johnson's vaccine guards against COVID-19.

The agency reports the single-dose shot is safe to use and about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of the disease.

An independent review panel will weigh in on the vaccine this Friday.

The FDA will then use that information to make a final decision in the coming days.