FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Moderna

Just like Pfizer's vaccine, Moderna's was found to be highly effective at protecting against COVID.

The FDA is poised to approve a second COVID vaccine soon.

A government advisory panel endorsed the one from Moderna and the FDA advisers voted unanimously the benefits outweigh the risks for adults.

Once Moderna's vaccine gets the green light for emergency use, millions of doses will be shipped nationwide.

Dr. Arnold Monto, the acting chair of the FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee said: "Our vote was even more overwhelming tonight than last week. I don't think that I anyone should interpret the difference in the vote being one way or another comparing the two vaccines that we have considered. Academics have a way of getting involved in details."

The largest inoculation effort in the country's history is currently under way.