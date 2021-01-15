FBI Chief: Tracking Potential Armed Protest, Threats

In a briefing with Vice President Pence, FBI Director Chris Wray said the bureau is tracking potential armed protests or threats.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In a briefing with Vice President Pence, FBI Director Chris Wray said the bureau is tracking potential armed protests or threats.

Wray gave a warning to people who might be planning any activity resembling last Wednesday's attack.

"Stay home, look at what is happening now to the people involved in the Capitol siege, wherever they scattered to, whether it was Memphis, Phoenix, Dallas, Honolulu." Said Wray. "What they're finding is they have agents tracking them down and arresting them."