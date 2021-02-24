Fauci Says CDC Will Ease Guidelines For Vaccinated People Soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci says restrictions could be eased for people who have been fully vaccinated.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

More than 65 million COVID vaccines have been administered in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes the CDC will ease some COVID restrictions for people who have been fully vaccinated.

"When you say, well, wait a minute if I'm fully vaccinated and my daughter comes in the house and she's fully vaccinated, do we really have to have as stringent public health measures that you would if it was a stranger who was not vaccinated and you were not vaccinated?," said Dr. Fauci. "Common sense tells you that, in fact, you don't have to be as stringent in your public health measures. But what we want, we want to get firm recommendations from the CDC, which I believe will be coming soon."

It's unclear when new rules would be rolled out. Earlier this week, Dr. Fauci said fully vaccinated people should not abandon precautionary measures just yet.