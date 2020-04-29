Fauci Hopes Anyone Who Needs A COVID-19 Test Can Get One By Early June

Dr. Fauci said the estimate is from "people who are responsible for testing."

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that he hopes anyone who needs a COVID-19 test can get one "toward the end of May" or "the beginning of June."

He said that's an estimate from "people who are responsible for testing," and he's "taking them for their word."

He said, "If that doesn't happen, I'm gonna go to them and say, 'What happened here? Why didn't it happen, and how can we fix it?'"

Fauci said the U.S. doesn't have a perfect testing system yet, but it is working to get there. On Monday, the White House released a new plan that places responsibility on states and localities to manage and execute testing.

Experts say expanding testing is necessary if states are going to reopen. An administration official told The Wall Street Journal the U.S. is prepared to send enough coronavirus tests to every state to screen at least 2% of its residents.

Contains footage from CNN.