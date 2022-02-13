Fans Were Hyped All Day For Super Bowl LVI

Today was Cincinnati's third appearance in the Super Bowl, while the Rams made their fifth Super Bowl appearance.

Super Bowl Day in L.A. started loud and early for football fans.

Lining up for a watch party at a downtown bar starting at 8 a.m.

"Very excited. We haven't been in a Super Bowl since Dick Vermeil and St. Louis, so we're very excited, it's gonna be a great great week for us!," said Franc Oliveira, a Rams fan.

Among the sea of hometown yellow and blue, there is some orange, Ryan Harnist and Megan Kaes came all the way from Cincinnati, but they don't even have tickets to the game.

"For the experience. This is the first time since 89 that's they've made it. what's the next time we can say we watched the Bengals in the city that they're playing in and potentially win the super bowl?," Harnist explains why.

"You're being too modest. We're gonna win. You're being too modest. Who Dey!," exclaims Kaes cheerfully.

The Bengals released a new video reminding fans the road to the super bowl has been a long one.

"Remember when the predictions came rolling in? Forth in the north. joe and his woes. funny how they all seemed to know, but this season was something to remember," the video said.

Today will be Cincinnati's third appearance in the Super Bowl. In the 1980's they lost twice to San Francisco. And the Rams are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance. Their second in the last four years.

But the only undefeated record at SoFi stadium today belongs to John Biever. He's the only person to photograph all 55 Super Bowls. Today will make 56.

"I was fifteen when I went to my first Super Bowl," Biever recalls.

At Super Bowl one in 1967 Biever took this picture of his dad, longtime Green Bay Packers photographer Vernon Biever, standing near coach Vince Lombardi.

"Having those two in the same photo, kind of would make my all-time favorite photo," Biever says.

He says football photography has changed a lot.

"There used to be real grass. You used to see photography had, grass flying mud on the faces, all that. Artificial turf, dome stadiums, same light, no dramatic light," Biever explains.

But he's still excited about Super Bowl LVI, and not ready to give it up.

"I'm trying to get to 60, I think I can probably get there."

Extending an already unbeatable Super Bowl record.