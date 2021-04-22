Family Of George Floyd Awaits Sentencing

Judge Peter Cahill will decide on sentencing in June.

The family of George Floyd is waiting for the decision from Judge Peter Cahill.

He will decide how long the former cop will stay behind bars.

Floyd's family says Chauvin deserves the maximum sentence.

"Totally the max. I think the max because he did the maximum killing to my brother when he put his knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. I love my brother. I'll never get him back. And my brother is doing his time in the ground now, so he needs to do his time in the cell," said Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd.

Judge Cahill will announce his sentencing decision in June.