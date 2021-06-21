Families Separated By Canada-U.S. Border

Families have been separated since the beginning of the pandemic.

It's not just businesses that have felt the effects of the border closure for more than a year.

There was discussion to allow fully vaccinated people to travel between the U.S. and Canada but vaccination rates in Canada are low.

Derek Cookson told our sister station in Detroit he is hoping for the restrictions to be lifted soon so he can hug his family again.

"A year-plus of not being able to see your family makes you appreciate them more. And every bit of me just looks forward to the time I can show up, even if it's without even telling them, just to walk in and give my mom a hug," said Cookson.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wants at least 75% of Canadians to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before opening the border. The country is currently at 66%.