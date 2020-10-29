Families Of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd And Others Hold Voting Event

The families of several people killed or seriously injured by police say the rally's goal is to unite a community in action.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Breonna Taylor's loved ones were among several families holding a rally in Chicago on Thursday.

Family members of Taylor, Jacob Blake, Alvin Cole and George Floyd are hosting the Get Out The Vote event.

They say the goal is to unite a community in action.

Blake's father said in a statement they want to push beyond the election to hold officials accountable for ending police violence.