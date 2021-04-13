Fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans Lies In Honor

The 42-year-old was killed during a vehicle attack at the Capitol on April 2 after serving with the force for 18 years.

Fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans is lying in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda today.

President Biden and other top congressional leaders honored Evans during a ceremony this morning.

The president talked about the pain of loss, speaking directly to the officer's family

"You're gonna make it by holding each other together," he said. "Most importantly, by holding Logan and Abigail as tightly as you can because as long as you have them, you have Billy."

President Biden called Evans a hero.