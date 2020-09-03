Facebook To Block New Political Ads The Week Before The Election

The social media site says it aims to fight misinformation.

Facebook will block new political ads the week before election day.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to reduce the risk of false and misleading claims being spread.

Facebook and other social media companies have faced criticism for the spread of misinformation online.

Zuckerberg said, "This election is not going to be business as usual. We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy."

He says it's important for campaigns to be able to run political ads, but in the final days leading up to the election, there may not be enough time to fact-check claims made in those ads.

