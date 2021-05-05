Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Trump Ban

Trump was kicked off the platforms after the January 6 capitol attack that he was accused of inciting.

President Trump will remain off Facebook and Instagram.

The Facebook Oversight Board ruled to uphold the company's ban against him. Trump was kicked off the platforms after the January 6 capitol attack that he was accused of inciting.

You might think Trump's favorite social media platform was Twitter, and it is true that he used that to get his message out, but Facebook was key to his fundraising efforts.

Trump spent about $160 million on Facebook ads last year. Without access to the platform, it could hurt a potential 2024 White House run, which he hasn't ruled out. And it will make it harder for him to bring in money for others in the Republican Party.

But some watching this play out said, regardless of the decision, Facebook still has a lot of other issues to tackle.