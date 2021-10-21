Facebook CEO Targeted In D.C. Lawsuit Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

The D.C. attorney general listed Zuckerberg as a defendant in the suit, saying he's involved in Facebook's failure to protect user data.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Facebook is once again in the hot seat.

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine added Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in the lawsuit stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It was revealed in 2018 that the political consulting firm collected profile data on 50 million Facebook users without their consent.

Racine said his investigation revealed Zuckerberg was personally involved in decisions related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's failure to protect user data.