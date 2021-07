Most of the incidents involve travelers refusing to wear masks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If you've been flying recently then you might have come across a few passengers who forgot to pack their manners.

The FAA says since the beginning of the year, it's gotten more than 3,500 reports of unruly passengers. That's up 500 percent from 2019.

Related Story FAA Warns Of A Spike In Unruly Air Passenger Behavior

Most of those are travelers refusing to wear a mask.

It also said there have been more than 85 physical assaults on TSA officers.