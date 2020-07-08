WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Why Masks On Flights Still Aren't Required By Law

By Patrick Terpstra
July 8, 2020
Major air carriers require passengers to wear masks, but it's not the law. The airline industry is happy about that.
Air travel is slowly increasing despite the coronavirus surging in parts of the country.

Pictures posted on social media show passengers in close proximity and not always wearing masks, despite airlines requiring them.

Lawmakers, passengers and flight crew unions have called for the FAA to help enforce COVID-19 safety standards. But resistance to new rules is coming from the Trump administration and the airline industry itself.

