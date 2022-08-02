Explaining U.S. Tipping Practices

By Bianca Facchinei
and Simon Kaufman
August 2, 2022
There are several reasons it's customary to tip service workers.

Dessert might be the icing on the cake after a good meal, but it’s usually not your last move. You still have to tip.   

And we don’t tip just after we eat. 

It’s after we get a ride, a haircut, a coffee or a hand with our bags. 

But why do we tip? 

Cornell University professor Michael Lynn has written dozens of papers on tipping. He says there are five reasons we do it: 

To show off... 

To help the server's income...  

To get better service in the future... 

To avoid disapproval from the server... 

And because we feel a sense of duty. 

But it wasn’t always this way. 


 


 

 

