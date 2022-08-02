Explaining U.S. Tipping Practices

There are several reasons it's customary to tip service workers.

Dessert might be the icing on the cake after a good meal, but it’s usually not your last move. You still have to tip.

And we don’t tip just after we eat.

It’s after we get a ride, a haircut, a coffee or a hand with our bags.

But why do we tip?

Cornell University professor Michael Lynn has written dozens of papers on tipping. He says there are five reasons we do it:

To show off...

To help the server's income...

To get better service in the future...

To avoid disapproval from the server...

And because we feel a sense of duty.

