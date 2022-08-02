Explaining U.S. Tipping Practices

August 2, 2022
There are several reasons it's customary to tip service workers.
Dessert might be the icing on the cake after a good meal, but it’s usually not your last move. You still have to tip.
And we don’t tip just after we eat.
It’s after we get a ride, a haircut, a coffee or a hand with our bags.
But why do we tip?
Cornell University professor Michael Lynn has written dozens of papers on tipping. He says there are five reasons we do it:
To show off...
To help the server's income...
To get better service in the future...
To avoid disapproval from the server...
And because we feel a sense of duty.
But it wasn’t always this way.