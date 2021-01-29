newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
Experts Warn Misinformation Campaigns Are On The Rise
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Experts Warn Misinformation Campaigns Are On The Rise
January 29, 2021
January 29, 2021
Some protests that erupted during the pandemic were led by astroturfing campaigns.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:46
Scripps
Chicago Mural Honors Lives Lost By Police Violence
1:17
AP
New Surge Spreads In The U.S. As Third Vaccine Is Within Reach
1:15
West Platte Elementary
KSHB: Students Face Off For A Super Bowl Reading Challenge
2:48
Scripps
School District Turns Savings From Solar Panels Into Teacher Raises
2:32
Scripps
Activists Find New Ways To Continue Missions During The Pandemic
2:32
Scripps
Program Ships Fresh Seafood To Food Banks
1:07
Hans Pennink / AP
New York Severely Undercounted Nursing Home COVID Deaths
0:33
Julio Cortez / AP
FBI Seeking Info On Suspect Who Planted Pipe Bombs Near Capitol
0:30
Carolyn Kaster / AP
John Lewis Memorial To Replace Confederate Monument
0:46
Elaine Thompson / AP
Nurses Feel Hopeful With Lower Cases, Vaccines
3:34
Scripps
This Program Offers Free Tutoring To Students Of Front-Line Workers
2:39
Scripps
The Impact Of Misinformation On Minority Communities
2:15
Johnson & Johnson via AP
Study: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine 72% Effective in U.S.
2:41
AP
In Years Before Riot, Congress Kept Knocking Down Plans For A Fence
0:45
Alex Brandon /AP
Full Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan In Question
0:31
Andrew Welsh-Huggins / AP
Columbus Police Chief Forced Out
0:22
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Capitol Police Chief Wants Permanent Fencing
3:08
Joanna Yung
Digital Nomads Are Taking 'Working Remotely' To A Whole New Level
4:27
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
Experts Say QAnon Likely To Keep Evolving Even Without Trump In Office
0:39
Carlos Barria / AP
U.S. Willing To Return To Iran Nuclear Deal
0:29
Paul Sancya / AP
Census Bureau Aims To Deliver Data By April
2:16
Taking A Look At Manipulated Images On Social Media
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
DHS Warns Of 'Heightened Threat' Of Violence
2:47
Instagram / vfxchrisume
Deepfake Videos Are Getting Better, And The Pentagon Is Worried
0:41
The White House / AP
Federal Agencies To Study Vaccine Effectiveness On COVID Variants
2:59
Scripps
Tips To Separate Fact From Fiction In Your Newsfeed
1:33
UW Health
Experts Say Those Already Vaccinated Should Still Wear Mask
0:28
Tony Gutierrez / AP
Biden Administration Considering COVID Tests For Domestic Travel
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Executive Orders For Racial Equity
2:07
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Tattoo Artist Goes Viral
1:07
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration Promises 'Wartime' Boost In Vaccine Supply
0:47
Sait Serkan Gurbuz / AP
Harriet Tubman Could Replace President Andrew Jackson On The $20 Bill
1:22
U.S. Army
Thousands Of National Guard Members To Stay In D.C. Into Mid-March
0:26
Shafkat Anowar / AP
Man Charged With Encouraging Mob Before Capitol Riot
0:36
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Severe Weather Sweeps Through Different Parts Of The Country
0:22
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Boosts U.S. Products In Government Contracts
1:47
AP
New Film School Honors Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier
2:00
WCPO
WCPO: Inside Ohio's Effort To Vaccinate Veterans
2:32
AP Images
Anti-Abortion Community Grapples With COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Pandemic
0:25
Alex Brandon / AP
Dr. Fauci Warns Of New COVID Variants Spreading In The U.S.
2:01
WEWS
WEWS: Early Childhood Educators Demand COVID Vaccines
1:03
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Severe Weather Affects Vaccination Sites
2:59
NiemanLab, Philip Napoli
These Websites 'Masquerade' As Local News, Share Partisan Messages
2:13
AP
Pres. Biden's New Executive Orders Will Focus On Policing And Prisons
2:29
Scripps
Here's How You Can Spot Fake Political News
0:39
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Reverses Military Transgender Ban
2:49
Scripps
This Curriculum Helps Students Spot False Information
2:42
Zach Cusson / Newsy
Abortion Pill Providers Forced To Cancel Shipments To Patients
0:22
Ted S. Warren / AP
Protesters Gather After Tacoma, WA, Officer Drives Through Crowd
0:46
Brynn Anderson / AP
Buccaneers To Face Chiefs In Super Bowl
2:54
KMGH
KMGH: Former Marine Walks Nearly 9,000 Miles For Cancer Patients
0:23
Justin L. Mack / The Indianapolis Star / AP
5 Dead In Indianapolis Shooting
2:35
Scripps
Tips To Avoid Falling Into A Fake News Trap
2:44
Trump Could Face New Legal Headaches As An Ex-President
0:24
Patrick Semansky / AP
Fauci Says He Got Death Threats While on Task Force
0:44
Alex Brandon / AP
Dr. Birx: Trump Used Graphs I Didn't Make
1:16
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
House Sends Impeachment Article to Senate
1:37
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / AP
Chicago Teachers Union Defies Reopening Order
1:20
Ross D. Franklin /AP
Sen. McCain's Widow, Arizona Governor Shrug Off GOP Censure
0:55
Jae C. Hong / AP
Over 40% Of Americans Live In Area With Overwhelmed ICUs
3:33
Scripps
Missouri's Teacher Of The Year Uses His Past To Inspire Students
1:24
KSHB
KSHB: Volunteers Ensure Pantry Shelves Stay Stocked
1:04
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
New Pentagon Chief Addressing Sexual Assault in Military
2:31
Scripps
Parents Without Affordable Child Care Face Difficult Decisions
1:02
Timothy D. Easley / AP
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Call For KY Attorney General's Impeachment
2:04
Scripps
This Paralyzed Army Veteran Has Her Sights Set On The Olympics
2:26
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Coalition Hands Out 70,000 Meals
1:45
AP
Broadcast Legend Larry King, Host Of 'Larry King Live,' Dies at 87
0:59
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Trump's 2nd Impeachment Trial Scheduled For Week Of February 8th
3:37
The Pandemic's Impact On The Digital Divide
0:28
Mike Groll / AP
MLB Hall Of Famer Henry "Hank" Aaron Dies At The Age Of 86
2:22
AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Pres. Biden Pauses Many Deportations, Narrows ICE Arrest Priorities
2:33
Associate Press
Can Employers Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines?
2:04
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Lawmakers Want To Keep Child Care Centers Open
1:02
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Guard Members Return To Capitol After Being Forced To Vacate
0:10
Mike Groll / AP
Reports: Henry "Hank" Aaron Dies At The Age Of 86
2:24
AP
Gen. Lloyd Austin A Step Away From Being First Black Pentagon Chief
1:13
AP
Maryland Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Pelosi, IRS Building
0:28
Patrick Semansky / AP
New NSA General Counsel Placed On Leave Amid Investigation
0:30
Sarah Silbiger / Pool / AP
FBI Director Christopher Wray To Remain Under President Biden
2:05
AP
President Biden's COVID-19 Plan Includes Reopening Schools
0:29
Assfault Pirates / AP
At Least 8 Arrested After Rioters Damage Federal Buildings In Portland
1:34
Patrick Semansky / AP
Amanda Gorman Becomes Youngest Inaugural Poet
0:37
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden, VP Harris Continue Wreath-Laying Ceremony
2:27
Scripps
Experts Weigh In On How To Best Unite The Country
1:08
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Biden Administration Takes On Vaccination Goal Of 100M In 100 Days
3:05
National Museum of Health and Medicine
Fake News And The 1918 Flu
0:39
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Gets Last-Minute Pardon
2:34
AP
For Many, Harris Evokes New Sense Of Connection To White House
1:53
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Biden Administration Could Make Changes At Dept. Of Education Quickly
0:24
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Census Bureau Director Stepping Down Wednesday
0:39
Ron Harris / AP
Bernice King Urges Congresswoman Who Quoted MLK To Study His Teachings
0:30
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Names Five Women As Deputy Secretaries
1:43
WLEX
WLEX: This Podcast Empowers Students To Have Their Voices Heard
3:08
AP Images
Foreign Adversaries Are Funding Domestic Extremism In The U.S.
0:29
Jae C. Hong / AP
Calif. Health Official Recommends Investigating Moderna Vaccine Batch