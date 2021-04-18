newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Examining America's Water Infrastructure Crisis
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Examining America's Water Infrastructure Crisis
April 18, 2021
April 18, 2021
President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill would spend billions to fix water supply issues.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
1:33
AP
Indianapolis Sikh Community Reels From Loss In FedEx Shooting
1:04
Andrew Harnik / AP
Mass Shooting Suspect Was A Former FedEx Employee
0:18
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Passes Measure To Close Pay Gap
0:40
Julio Cortez / AP
Inspector General Says Capitol Police Need to Change "Culture"
2:06
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
No Room For Error As Democratic Majority Slims
0:43
Associated Press
VP Harris Announces Largest Child Care Investment In U.S. History
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Committee Advances Bill To Study Slavery And Reparations
3:14
AP Images
Democrats To Reintroduce Bill On Background Checks For Ammo Sales
3:49
Andrew Harnik/AP
Could "Amtrak Joe" Give High-Speed Rail Its Long-Awaited Glow Up?
0:43
Graeme Jennings / AP
U.S. Officials: China Remains Biggest Global Threat
0:29
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Senate Advances Bill On Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
0:33
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Democrats Introduce Bill To Expand Supreme Court
0:30
John Minchillo / AP
Biden Administration Vows Reform For Black Americans
2:23
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Kaine And Warner Propose Bill To Apply Virginia Gun Laws Nationwide
0:32
Nati Harnik / AP
Billionaires, Big Businesses Sign Letter Against Voting Restrictions
0:27
Patrick Semansky / AP
U.S. To Announce Sanctions Against Russia
2:29
AP/Andrew Harnik
President Biden Announces Full Withdrawal Of Troops From Afghanistan
0:44
Associated Press
WH Could End Ban On Abortion Referrals From Federally Funded Clinics
0:26
Ohio Court Upholds Down Syndrome Abortion Law
0:30
J. David Ake / AP
IRS To Start Child Tax Credit Payments In July
1:57
WPTV
WPTV: Floridians React To The Controversial 'Anti-Riot' Bill
0:43
Marta Lavandier / AP
Matt Gaetz's Associate Cooperating With Investigators
1:16
Shafkat Anowar / AP
Senate To Vote On Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill
2:13
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Capitol Officer Lies In Honor: 'He Became A Martyr For Our Democracy'
2:49
Jeff Wick / Newsy
In Caring For Border Kids, Foster Parents Say 'Love Knows No Language'
2:24
Kellan Howell // NEWSY Staff
Vaccine Sites Scramble To Pause Use Of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine
0:59
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Insists He's Open To Compromise On Infrastructure Plan
0:24
Julio Cortez / AP
3 Countries Pledge To Help Reduce Flow Of Migrants To U.S.
2:11
KOAA
Gun Background Checks Soared During Pandemic
3:14
Screenshot/Newsy
Surveillance For Sale: Cameras On Amazon Tied To China Military, Abuse
0:43
Al Drago / Reuters / AP
Secretary Of State Calls For Thorough Investigation Of COVID Origins
0:21
Seth Wenig / AP
President Biden To Meet With Bipartisan Group On Infrastructure
2:06
AP
Trump GOP Speech Attacks Mitch McConnell, Renews False Election Claims
1:45
CNN
COVID Vaccine Barriers Impacting Black Americans
2:37
Scripps
When Will President Biden Address Marijuana Legalization?
1:44
AP
AP: Pence Told Pentagon In Urgent Jan. 6 Call To 'Clear the Capitol'
2:45
Scripps
First Generation Americans Push To Make Changes For Others
0:26
Jose Luis Magana / AP
House Ethics Committee Investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz
2:01
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Former President Trump To Address GOP Donors At Retreat In Florida
0:35
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Establishes Panel To Study Supreme Court Reform
0:21
Richard Chung / AP
Pfizer Seeking FDA Approval For Vaccinating Children 12-15
0:25
Nati Harnik / AP
Court Review Could Shutdown Dakota Access Pipeline For Months
2:10
KMGH
KMGH: More Coloradans Are Seeking Concealed Carry Permits
0:16
Andy Wong / AP
Senate Bill Aims to Curb China's Global Influence
1:33
Matt Rourke / AP
Rep. Matt Gaetz's Associate, Joel Greenberg, To Plead Guilty
2:33
Customs & Border Protection
CBP Apprehends Nearly 19K Unaccompanied Migrant Children In March
1:30
AP
Gaetz Associate May Strike Plea Deal
1:04
David Zalubowski / AP
President Biden: Gun Violence In U.S. Is An Epidemic
2:42
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File
Evasion Of Border Patrol Hits Highest Level In Years, Says Union
2:56
Is The Ward Where Floyd Died Rethinking 'Abolish Police' Movements?
0:32
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Record Number Of Children At U.S.-Mexico Border In March
2:31
AP Images
Lawmaker Still Pushing 'Charleston Loophole' Bill Years After Shooting
3:07
Department of Health and Human Services
How COVID-19 Revamped The U.S. Strategic National Stockpile
3:12
AP
What Happened To Biden’s Plan To Fight COVID-19 In Workplaces?
0:23
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Abuse Allegations At Migrant Facility For Kids
1:43
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden To Unveil Actions On Guns
0:34
Susan Walsh / AP
Manchin Says I Won't Vote To Eliminate Filibuster
6:49
Greg Nash / The Hill Pool / AP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Discusses Takeaways From New Memoir
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House To Vote On D.C. Statehood In April
0:49
Orlin Wagner / AP
Study: Student Loan Forgiveness Benefits Economy
0:22
KMOV / AP
Tishaura Jones Elected St. Louis' First Black Female Mayor
2:46
AP
Caitlyn Jenner Mulls Run For California Governor
0:26
Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Atlanta Mayor Signs Order Against Georgia Voting Law
0:29
Andrew Harnik / AP
Report Says Rep. Matt Gaetz Asked Trump For Pardon
0:53
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Biden Administration Adding New Site For Migrant Children
0:57
Rick Bowmer / AP
Bill To Ban Transgender Athletes Heads To Florida House
1:29
AP/Evan Vucci
President Biden Shortens Vaccine Eligibility Timeline
1:43
Brynn Anderson / AP
A Breakdown Of Georgia's New 'Election Integrity' Law
0:28
Patrick Semansky / AP
U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings Of Florida Has Died At 84
0:29
Newsy
New Utah Law Requires Fathers To Pay For Half Of Pregnancy Costs
2:45
Juan Carlos Quinteros
$13K Smuggler's Fee Part Of Salvadoran's Plan To Get To U.S.
1:16
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Infrastructure Plan Faces Pushback From Own Party
0:38
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
New Poll Suggests Many Americans Disapprove Of Border Situation
0:49
Thomas Metthe / Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ASP
Arkansas Governor Vetoes Transgender Treatment Ban
2:40
Mark Duncan / AP
What Gun Background Check Loopholes Exist?
0:44
Charlie Riedel / AP
MLB Speaks Out Against Georgia Voting Laws, All-Star Game Moved
0:33
LM Otero / AP
Some GA Lawmakers Want To Remove Coca-Cola From Offices
0:28
Andrew Harnik / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits California On Infrastructure Tour
1:09
Nick Wass / AP
Ukraine, Drug Addiction Drive New Interview With Pres. Biden's Son
1:45
AP
GOP Says Corporate Tax Hike In Biden Admin. Plan Will Eliminate Jobs
1:50
Scripps
Why Passing Infrastructure Reform May Be Tricky For Pres. Biden
1:06
AP
Capitol Reconsiders Fencing, Security After New Attack Kills Officer
2:22
Scripps
Advocates Call On Pres. Biden To Reduce Prison Populations Nationwide
6:26
WXYZ
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Michigan's COVID Surge May Happen Other Places
0:18
Iranian Foreign Ministry / The Associated Press
World Powers Ready To Welcome U.S. Back To Iran Nuclear Deal
0:40
Evan Vucci / AP
Vice President Harris To Visit Oakland, California
1:11
John Raoux / AP
NYT Says Gaetz Investigation Focuses On Payments To Women
0:43
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Manchin Says 'Past Time' For Immigration Reform
0:26
David J. Phillip / AP
Texas Senate Passes Restrictive Voting Bill
1:22
Evan Vucci / AP
President Taps 5 Cabinet Members To Sell Infrastructure Plan
0:59
Brynn Anderson / AP
Georgia-Based Companies Still Face Boycott Threats
0:23
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden Hosts First Cabinet Meeting, Pushes Infrastructure Plan
0:26
Acacia Coronado / AP
Texas Senate Approves Voting Restrictions
2:34
AP Images
'Marshall Plan for Moms' Aims To Aid Women In Pandemic
0:48
John Raoux / AP
Rep. Gaetz To Stay On House Committee Amid Sex Investigation
2:32
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Proposes $2.3T Infrastructure Plan