Former Aide Accuses New York Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

By Jay Strubberg
February 24, 2021
Ex-aide Lindsey Boylan says the governor promoted a toxic work environment, kissed her and suggested the two play strip poker.
A former aide of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claims he kissed her without consent in his New York City office. 

Lindsey Boylan previously accused him of sexual harassment. 

In a new post on Medium, she described a toxic work environment, one where "sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected." 

A spokesperson for the governor denied the allegations

