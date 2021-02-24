Former Aide Accuses New York Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

Ex-aide Lindsey Boylan says the governor promoted a toxic work environment, kissed her and suggested the two play strip poker.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A former aide of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claims he kissed her without consent in his New York City office.

Lindsey Boylan previously accused him of sexual harassment.

In a new post on Medium, she described a toxic work environment, one where "sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected."

A spokesperson for the governor denied the allegations.