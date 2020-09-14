newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
Evacuating During Oregon Wildfires
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Evacuating During Oregon Wildfires
September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
A video diary takes you through a day in Oregon during the wildfires that have already burned more than 1 million acres.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:47
AP
Federal Authorities Launch Investigation Into Ronald Greene's Death
0:41
Netflix / AP
Netflix "Cuties" Sparks Concerns It Violates Child Pornography Laws
0:39
Matt Rourke / AP
Pennsylvania Lockdown Ruled Unconstitutional
0:49
Third Party / Kiyoshi Ota / AP
Former Nissan Executive Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Conspiracy
1:09
Susan Walsh / AP
Judge Blocks Homeland Security Asylum Rules, Wolf Appointment Invalid
0:48
Gerald Herbrt / AP
Gulf Coast Braces For Hurricane Sally's Impact
0:40
Kin Cheung / AP
U.S. Issues Travel Warning For China And Hong Kong
0:33
Adrian Kraus / AP
Rochester, NY, Mayor Fires Police Chief Over Response To Prude's Death
1:02
Mark Humphrey / AP
Connecticut Files Suit Against Exxon Mobil On Climate Change
0:52
Gillian Flaccus / AP
At Least 35 People Killed In Wildfires Across The U.S.
0:53
Lancaster City Bureau of Police
Tense Protest After Man Killed By Police In Pennsylvania
1:18
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Whistleblower Complaints On Russian Interference Follow Pattern
1:17
Democratic National Convention / AP
Bloomberg Spending $100 Million To Boost Biden Campaign In Florida
1:35
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Man Shoots LA County Sheriff's Deputies Sitting in Squad Car
1:25
Philippines' Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office / AP
U.S. Marine Who Killed Transgender Woman Deported From Philippines
1:46
Nic Coury / AP
33 Dead, Dozens Unaccounted for As Fires Burn Western States
1:11
Tom Stromme / The Bismarck Tribune /AP
North Dakota, South Dakota See Highest COVID-19 Growth Rate In U.S.
1:16
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pence Abandons Appearance At Fundraiser Hosted by QAnon Backers
1:04
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Appeals Court Rules That Many Florida Felons Can't Register To Vote
1:07
Toby Talbot / AP
FDA: Updated OxyContin Not Successful In Decreasing Overdoses, Deaths
1:11
Steve Helber / AP
Virginia Pushing For Police Decertification Over Excessive Force
2:48
AP
Lessons From 9/11 Recovery Give Airlines Guideposts For COVID-19
6:56
William Valentin
9/11 First Responder Struggles With COVID-19 Recovery
1:47
Erin Scott / Pool via AP
Dr. Fauci: U.S. Must 'Hunker Down' As New COVID-19 Dangers Loom
0:47
John Locher / AP
Oregon Wildfires Force More Than 10 Percent Of Population To Evacuate
0:33
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Target Announces Initiative To Increase Number Of Black Employees
1:48
Alex Brandon / AP and Mary Altaffer / AP
Trump And Biden Visit 9/11 Memorials In New York And Pennsylvania
0:33
AP
Court Blocks Order To Keep Undocumented Immigrants Off Census
1:38
Gregory Bull / AP
How Are Small Colleges Handling COVID-19?
Craig Mitchelldyer / AP
E-Cigarette Use Down Among Teens
2:18
John Mormando
9/11 Workers, Survivors Face New Challenge With COVID-19
0:27
Houston Chronicle / Mark Mulligan / AP
Houston Officers Fired After Shooting Death Of Man
2:24
September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance
9/11 Trail Linking Three Memorial Sites Continues To Expand
Graeme Jennings / Pool via AP
U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Official, 3 Russians For Election Meddling
0:31
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Tennis Stars Take A Stand Against Racial Injustice
3:04
Associated Press
Diversity Needed in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
1:15
Cliff Owen / AP
President Trump Defends Downplaying The Threat Of COVID-19
1:01
Newsy
Justice Department Announces New Charges In PPP Fraud Cases
1:45
Seth Wenig / AP
Native American-Style Dress, Paint Won't Be Part Of NFL Opener
0:38
Nicholas Kamm / AP
U.S. Has Revoked More Than 1,000 Visas Of Chinese Nationals Since June
0:46
Carolyn Thompson / AP
Portland, Oregon, Bans Use Of Facial Recognition Technology
1:15
Danny Moloshok / Invision / AP
The Academy Announces New Inclusion Critera For Oscars Eligibility
6:06
Tammie Jo Shults/HarperCollins Publishing
Life-Saving Pilot To Newsy: 'Everyone Felt The Value Of Human Life'
2:32
Instagram
To Learn About Race, Gen Z And Millennials Turn To Social Media
2:24
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Immigrants With Protected Status Sue To Restore Path To Green Cards
1:04
Noah Berger / AP
Strong Winds Intensifying California Wildfires
0:36
Amy Harris / AP
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Reportedly Led To 260,000 COVID-19 Cases
2:33
Associated Press
Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold
0:35
Evan Vucci / AP
President Trump To Announce A Further Troop Reduction In Middle East
1:28
Ron Harris / AP
Georgia Investigating Possible Double-Voting
0:47
Seth Wenig / AP
Justice Department Wants To Defend President In Defamation Lawsuit
1:24
Adrian Kraus / AP
Rochester Chief, Top Deputy Retire Amid Uproar Over Daniel Prude Death
2:12
Newsy Staff
Two Activists Draw Parallels Between Civil Rights Movement And Today
1:08
CNN.com
Black Man Offered Job By Sheriff's Office That Wrongly Detained Him
2:14
AP
House Launches 'Straw-Donor' Investigation Of Postmaster General
1:11
Noah Berger / AP
Firefighters Battle Multiple Wildfires In California
0:45
Sue Ogrocki / AP
House To Make Historic Vote On Marijuana Legalization
0:42
Storyblocks
U.S. Hotel Industry Takes A Hit Over Labor Day Holiday
0:48
Washington State Dept. of Agriculture
Amazon Bans Foreign Seed Sales In The U.S.
1:58
Evan Vucci
President Trump Bans 'Un-American' Anti-Racism Training
0:57
Adrian Kraus / AP
Rochester Mayor Promises Police Reform
1:23
Jae C. Hong / AP
Tourism Industry Shows Slight Improvements Over Labor Day Weekend
0:53
Matt Dunham / AP
Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Resumes After Delay
4:31
Associated Press
Need A Quick COVID-19 Test? Plan On Paying Up
0:48
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
7,000-Acre Fire Starts At Gender-Reveal Party
2:37
Gregory Bull / AP
Education Takes Higher Profile In 2020 Election
1:17
Paul Sancya / AP
Unions Consider Walkouts To End 'Unjust Status Quo' on Social Issues
1:48
Kenosha County Court / AP
Blake Says Shooting By Kenosha Police Left Him In 'Nothing But Pain'
1:05
U.S. Census Bureau
Judge Slows Census Bureau Effort To End Count Early
1:08
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
More Than 200 People Rescued From California Fire
1:10
Noah Berger / AP
Portland Hits 100 Days Of Protests — With No Slowdown in Sight
1:48
Jeff Roberson / AP
Kentucky Derby Runs Amid Protests Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor
0:57
Steve Helber / AP
VA Police Chief On Paid Leave After Confederate Monument Charge
1:34
Susan Walsh / AP
President Trump Promises To Keep Stars And Stripes Newspaper Alive
0:59
Paul Sancya / AP
Detroit Police Barred From Tear Gas, Other Force In Peaceful Protests
1:40
Noah Berger / AP
Friday Marks Another Night Of Clashes At Protests Across U.S.
0:50
Adrian Kraus / AP
Police Union Defends Officers In The Death Of Daniel Prude
3:14
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Denies Insulting Troops As Poll Shows Military Vote Up For Grabs
2:53
Red Wing Shoe Company
This Labor Day Highlights The Millions Of Unemployed Americans
1:10
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Trump Denies Calling Fallen Soldiers 'Losers'
0:47
Amy Harris / AP
Report: Most Summer Protests Against Racial Injustice Were Peaceful
0:34
Ted S. Warren / AP
Suspect In Portland Protest Shooting Killed By Police
0:39
Newsy
White House, Democrats Informally Agree To 'Clean' Spending Bill
2:38
Library of Congress / The Morning Tulsa Daily World
Families Of The 1921 Tulsa Massacre Seek Justice In New Lawsuit
1:36
Darron Cummings / AP
Racial Tensions and Pandemic Mark Saturday's Kentucky Derby Run
2:43
AP
Rochester Man’s Death Renews Calls For Mental Health Aid in Policing
0:51
AP / Armando Franca
Court Rules NSA Mass Surveillance Program Was Illegal
0:26
Charlie Riedel / AP
Justice Department Releases Report On Operation Legend
0:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Budget Deficit To Hit Record $3.3 Trillion
1:12
WHAM / AP
New York Protests After Black Man Killed After Detainment
0:25
Chris Carlson / AP
California Could Start Developing Generic Drugs
0:54
Carlos Osorio / AP
U.S. Ventilator Stockpile Now Full
1:08
The White House
President Trump Threatens Funding Cuts To 'Anarchist Jurisdictions'
0:23
Julio Cortez / AP
United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16,000 As Soon As October
0:53
Matthew Rice / CC BY SA 4.0
Notre Dame Starts Phased Return To In-Person Classes
1:24
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Mississippi Chooses Final Flag Design For Voters