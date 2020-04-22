European Union Plans Next Steps As Countries Cautiously Reopen

The EU will hold its fourth virtual summit Thursday since the virus began spreading in Italy two months prior.

The European Union will meet this week to begin discussing how to recover from the coronavirus as some countries warily begin reopening for business.

The EU will hold its fourth virtual summit Thursday since the virus began spreading in Italy two months ago. The 27 leaders will assess the harm the virus has left on its populations and economies and outline a path to recovery.

According to Bloomberg News, the European Union is proposing a $2.2 trillion recovery plan.

The summit comes as many European countries are slowly beginning to reopen schools and resume businesses. Countries like Germany, Austria, Denmark and France are all cautiously restarting parts of their economies.

The EU has already invested the equivalent of $3.6 trillion dollars into fighting the pandemic and took extensive measures like closing borders to all non-essential travel.