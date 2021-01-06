European Union Agency Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

It's the second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for use within the 27-nation bloc.

The European Union's medicine agency has approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency announced its recommendation of the vaccine today so now it heads to the EU's executive commission for approval.



The president of the European commission said they are working full speed to approve it and make it available.