WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

European Union Agency Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

SMS
European Union Agency Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021
It's the second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for use within the 27-nation bloc.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The European Union's medicine agency has approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. 

The agency announced its recommendation of the vaccine today so now it heads to the EU's executive commission for approval. 

It's the second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for use within the 27 nation bloc. 

The president of the European commission said they are working full speed to approve it and make it available. 

SMS