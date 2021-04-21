WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Game Over For Europe's Soccer Super League?

SMS
Game Over For Europe's Soccer Super League?
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
By Luke Hanrahan
and Kristy Schantz
April 21, 2021
April 21, 2021
The planned Super League is crumbling after outcry from fans and politicians.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT