Europe Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions As Cases Spike

People in northeastern England won't be allowed to mingle outside their homes starting Friday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some parts of Europe are tightening COVID restrictions as new cases spike across the continent.

People in northeastern England won't be allowed to mingle outside their homes starting Friday.

And Austria is limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people next Monday.

An official with the World Health Organization said Thursday that weekly cases in Europe are greater now than when the pandemic peaked there in March.

Contains footage from CNN.