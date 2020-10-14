Europe Experiences COVID-19 Resurgence

There are a hodgepodge of strategies across Europe to try to contain COVID.

A continuing surge in COVID cases across Europe is now leading to a shutdown of schools across several countries.

The biggest hot spot in Europe right now is the Czech Republic, overtaking Spain. Other notable countries heading in the wrong direction are Britain, France, Belgium and Russia.

There are a hodgepodge of strategies across Europe to try to contain COVID. The AP reports neighboring cities are sometimes in disagreement about what to do. One city may be closing bars; another may be closing schools.