EU To Allow Vaccinated U.S. Tourists To Visit This Summer

The president of European Commission did not specify a timeline for when tourism might reopen.

If you've been waiting to travel outside the U.S. here's a big update: Americans who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel to European Union countries this summer.

The head of the EU's governing body says because the U.S. uses vaccines that are also approved in Europe Americans should be able to go there.

She didn't give a timeline on when exactly tourism might reopen or how it will happen.

Officials from the EU and the U.S. are still talking about how vaccine certificates would work to prove travelers have gotten their shots.