European Union Planning To Admit U.S. Travelers Again

European Union officials say they're completing plans to welcome Americans tourists this summer.

More than a year ago, the EU restricted travel to the 27-nation bloc to a bare minimum to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Details are still up in the air, including whether American tourists will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the bloc.

The EU Commission will make a proposal soon to its member states, but didn't say when exactly leisure travel could resume -- or whether the U.S. will similarly reopen to European tourists.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.