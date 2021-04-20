WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

EU Agency Links J&J Vaccine, Blood Clots

By Newsy Staff
April 20, 2021
The European Union's top drug regulator says there is a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and very rare blood clots. 

At least eight people who got the J&J shot have developed blood clots, but more than 7 million have gotten this vaccine in the U.S. 

The European agency says the blood clots should be considered a very rare side effect. 

The U.S. paused its use of this vaccine to review it.

