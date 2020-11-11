WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Eta Could Hit Florida Again

By Robin Dich
November 11, 2020
Forecasters say it could strengthen into a hurricane and weaken before landfall.
Florida could get hit by Tropical Storm Eta for a second time.

Eta is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday on Florida's west coast.

Forecasters say it could strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches and then weaken before landfall.

Meanwhile, no watches or warnings are in place for a different storm, Tropical Storm Theta. It formed in the Atlantic Monday night. It's the 29th storm of this historic hurricane season.

