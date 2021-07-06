ESPN's Rachel Nichols Loses NBA Finals Sideline Coverage Role

Nichols faces backlash over leaked audio of her suggesting that Maria Taylor received the assignment for diversity reasons.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Controversial comments by ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols have cost her sideline duties at the NBA Finals.

The network announced Malika Adnrews will take her spot.

In a leaked recording from last year, obtained by The New York Times, Nichols, who is White, complained about host Maria Taylor, who is Black, being picked to lead ESPN's finals coverage, suggesting the network was feeling pressure to add more diversity.

Nichols has apologized.

"I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor," she said.

ESPN says Nichols will continue to host the NBA talk show "The Jump."