ERCOT has been heavily criticized for not being prepared for winter conditions.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Bill Magness, the president and CEO of the organization that oversees the power grid in Texas, has been fired.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has been heavily criticized for not being prepared for winter conditions that left millions without power and heat in freezing temperatures for days.

Earlier this month, five ERCOT board members resigned.