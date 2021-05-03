EPA Wants To Phase Out Use, Production Of Certain Greenhouse Gases

The proposed rule would decrease U.S. production and use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over the next 15 years.

The EPA is proposing to phase out the production and use of hydrofluorocarbons.

Those gases are commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners and are considered a major driver of global warming.

The proposed rule follows through on a law Congress passed back in December.

It would decrease U.S. production and use of the gases by 85% over the next 15 years.

The phaseout reportedly has support both from environmental groups and within the manufacturing industry.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.