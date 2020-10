Musk said Friday the company is on track to reach Mars by 2024.

Elon Musk has set a tentative timeline for his company, SpaceX, to reach Mars.

This mission would be unmanned, but the ultimate goal is to eventually transport a crew to the planet, which is more than a 40-million-mile journey.