Election '22: What Matters: Tackling Crime In Milwaukee

By Jamal Andress
September 30, 2022
Wisconsin is home to a high-profile senatorial and gubernatorial race, and crime rates are a hot-button issue.

Election ’22: What Matters looks at how Republicans are trying to turn a nationwide spike in violent crime into electoral success this November.

Today: on-the-ground reporting from Jamal Andress in Milwaukee about what voters want to see done to make communities safer. The state is home to a high-profile senatorial and gubernatorial race.

Election 22: What Matters airs at 8:30 p.m. Fridays on Newsy, and replays at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on Newsy. Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.

