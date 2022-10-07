Election '22: What Matters: Fmr. Rep. Will Hurd On Immigration

Newsy and The Washington Post talk immigration with former Republican Congressman Will Hurd, whose district spanned parts of the southern border.

One month before Election Day, The Washington Post and Newsy dig in on the issue of immigration, as some Republican governors send thousands of migrants to northern cities and states.

Joining us to talk about solutions is former Republican Congressman Will Hurd, whose district spanned parts of the southern border.

Election 22: What Matters airs at 8:30 p.m. Fridays on Newsy, and replays at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on Newsy. Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.