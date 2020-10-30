El Paso County Enters Two Week Shutdown

As hospitals reach capacity in El Paso, Texas, a second round of lockdowns are imposed for the next two weeks.

El Paso County in Texas has ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential services effective Friday. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the county. Here's what will be closed: hair salons, gyms and eat-in restaurants. Polling locations will stay open since voting is considered an essential service. The shutdown could see a legal challenge from city and state leaders. Texas's attorney general says the move violates a state-level order that allows businesses to operate at 50 percent capacity in areas with high hospitalization rates.