WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Driving For Dollars In The Pandemic

SMS
Driving For Dollars In The Pandemic
By Tik Root
and Mark Greenblatt
and Mark Fahey
By Tik Root
and Mark Greenblatt
and Mark Fahey
September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020
New documents and emails give an inside look at how Tennessee brought more than twenty thousand NASCAR fans together during a pandemic.

This July, Tennessee hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race. And, despite the pandemic, the state welcomed more than twenty thousand spectators. It was, at the time, the largest known gathering in America since the COVID-19 outbreak took root.


New documents and emails uncovered by Newsy reveal the clearest picture yet of how Tennessee brought fans back to large sporting events in the U.S. — and raise questions about whether the promised economic benefits were prioritized over health risks.

SMS