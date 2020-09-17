Driving For Dollars In The Pandemic

New documents and emails give an inside look at how Tennessee brought more than twenty thousand NASCAR fans together during a pandemic.

This July, Tennessee hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race. And, despite the pandemic, the state welcomed more than twenty thousand spectators. It was, at the time, the largest known gathering in America since the COVID-19 outbreak took root.





New documents and emails uncovered by Newsy reveal the clearest picture yet of how Tennessee brought fans back to large sporting events in the U.S. — and raise questions about whether the promised economic benefits were prioritized over health risks.