Dr. Fauci: U.S. Could Return Close To Normal By End Of 2021

The nation's leading infectious disease expert said if 75 to 80% of the population gets the vaccine by the middle of next year, we could return close to normal by the end of 2021.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "By the time we get to the end of the summer, I.E. The third quarter, we may actually have enough herd immunity protecting our society that as we get to the end of 2021, we could approach very much some degree of normality."

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said it's important to remember different versions of a vaccine will be available in case allergic reactions happen. In the U.K., investigators are trying to find out if a serious allergic reaction suffered by two health care workers is related to the Pfizer and BioNTech shot.