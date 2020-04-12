Dr. Fauci Optimistic the U.S. Could Begin Reopening in May

He expressed "cautious optimism" that the spread of the coronavirus is weakening and thinks some areas may be able to relax social distancing.

White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has "cautious optimism" that the spread of the coronavirus is weakening in the U.S. and America may be able to begin the slow process of returning to normal next month.

"When you look at the admissions, the hospitalizations, the intense of care and the need to intubate, that not only has flattened, it's started to turn a corner so that's where we're hopeful."

Joining CNN's State of the Union on Easter Sunday, Fauci said the U.S. could begin relaxing some of its lockdown measures as early as May.

He said life won't immediately return to normal like flipping a "light switch." Social distancing measures are expected to ease up first in places where the crisis is less severe. Ultimately governors and mayors will make the call.

Fauci's comments came just one day after the U.S. surpassed Italy for the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19, with more than 20,000.

Contains footage from CNN.