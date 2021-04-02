WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Michigan's COVID Surge May Happen Other Places

By Newsy Staff
April 2, 2021
In an interview with Newsy's sister station WXYZ Detroit, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why COVID cases are surging in Michigan.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT