Dozens Of NYPD Employees Test Positive For The Coronavirus

A senior law enforcement official told NBC 100 sworn officers have been infected with the virus. Another 29 civilians have also tested positive.

Dozens of employees with the New York Police Department have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC Monday 100 sworn officers have been infected with the virus. Twenty-nine civilian employees have also tested positive. In all, more than 2,400 NYPD employees called in sick — more than double the department's daily average. The official said the call ins haven't really affected public safety.

The official said the number of infected employees is expected to rise "given the nature of the virus."

As of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University reported more than 46,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. New York has quickly become the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with thousands of infections and dozens of deaths.