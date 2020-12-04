DOJ Alleges Facebook Discriminated Against American Workers

It also alleges the company did not indicate that there were no qualified American workers available.

The Justice Department is suing Facebook over its hiring practices.

The lawsuit alleges the social media giant did not properly advertise thousands of jobs.

It also alleges the company did not indicate that there were no qualified American workers available before offering positions to temporary foreign workers.

The DOJ is asking for Facebook to pay a fine and backpay for employees it says were discriminated against.