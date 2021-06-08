DOJ Ends Policy Prohibiting Federal Agents From Using Body Cameras

According to an internal memo, the new requirement will mostly apply to agents serving arrest warrants and other pre-planned operations.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Justice Department is ending a policy that banned federal agents from using body cameras.

The agency says, in an effort to be more transparent, officers will use body cameras when they encounter the public during pre-planned operations.

Agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DEA and FBI have 30 days to submit plans for how they'll use body cams.